Taylor Swift’s Next Album to Be ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has announced that the next album she will release will be a re-recording of 2012’s Red.
In the midst of a long note about heartbreak that she posted to Twitter on Friday, Swift wrote, “Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.” The album will be released on Nov. 19.
Red, Swift’s fourth studio album with 16 songs in its standard version (including singles like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “22” and “I Knew You Were Trouble”) and 22 songs on the deluxe edition, will be re-released with 30 songs, Swift said. “And hey, one of them is even 10 minutes long,” Swift wrote.
She added, “Musically and lyrically, Red resembles a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.”
The re-recording of Red follows Swift’s April release of a Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Swift announced she would re-record her songbook after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group, along with all of Swift’s early masters, in 2019. “I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that,” Swift said at the time.
The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021
