×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Paul McCartney Says He Used AI to Produce a “Final” Beatles Song

McCartney says he was inspired by Peter Jackson's 2021 film 'Get Back,' which also used AI to help extract John Lennon's voice from an old cassette.

The Beatles
The Beatles Courtesy of Photofest

More than 50 years after The Beatles broke, and 40 years after the death of John Lennon, a new song from the British super group is set to be released this year — and it’s all thanks to artificial intelligence.

Paul McCartney revealed the news in a BBC radio interview Tuesday.

“When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had,” McCartney said in the interview. “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do.”

Related Stories

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One'
Movies

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Lands Lucrative China Release Date

Jorge R. Gutiérrez
TV

Annecy: Jorge R. Gutierrez Planning New Netflix Series Based in 'Maya and the Three,' 'Book of Life' Universe

McCartney added that the new song will be released later this year.

The decision to try and finish the song was inspired by the 2021 Beatles documentary Get Back, which was directed by Peter Jackson.

McCartney told the BBC that Jackson “was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette.”

“We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI,” he added. “They tell the machine, ‘That’s the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar.’”

Seeing that in action spurred McCartney on to try and produce the old demo, which he had received from Yoko Ono in the 1990s (when the Beatles were producing their Anthology albums) but had been deemed unreleasable.

It is not entirely clear what the final song is, though the BBC speculates it is a 1978 Lennon piece called Now And Then.

The new song will be the first “new” Beatles project since the band released Free As A Bird and Real Love as part of the Anthology albums.

As for the use of AI in the music world, McCartney said that it is “kind of scary and exciting,” but he added: “It’s the future. We’ll just have to see where that leads.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad