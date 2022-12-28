Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing

Theophilus London, a rapper who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has been reported missing by his friends and family, according to his representatives.

London’s family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, as the musician reportedly hasn’t been heard from since July, according to a statement. His team’s press release includes a message from London’s father, Lary Moses London, to let the 35-year-old rapper know that he is loved and that people are searching for him.

“Wherever you are send us some signal,” his father wrote, in part. “No matter what we will come get you son.”

Theophilus London has put out three studio albums, the most recent being 2020’s Bebey, which was self-released. His 2014 album, Vibes, was backed by Warner Bros. Records and produced by Kanye “Ye” West, who is also featured on a track.

London’s most recent posts on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts are from July.

His team’s full statement, which is below, encourages anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact London’s cousin Mikhail Noel via his Instagram account @iamdjkellz.

Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts:

London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.