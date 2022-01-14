Third Annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards Pushed Back to March

The third annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards, originally scheduled to take place Feb. 1, have been pushed back to March 8, 2022. The ceremony will still take place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The move came as a result of the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, exacerbated by the omicron variant, in L.A. County over the last few weeks. As a result, the final voting period has been extended, beginning Monday, Jan. 17, until Friday, Feb. 25, with the polls closing at 5 p.m. PST.

“This will allow our many members, who have been impacted by the surge in Covid-19, additional time to review all the nominees’ excellent work,” said SCL President Ashley Irwin in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating our members’ outstanding work with you all. The official awards invitation follows next week.”

Nominees for the ceremony were announced on Jan. 4 with composers Nicholas Britell and Jonny Greenwood and songwriter Diane Warren among the multiple nominees.