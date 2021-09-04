Tom DeLonge Confirms Mark Hoppus is Post-Chemo, Offers “Some Modest Advice” to Former Bandmate

Former Blink 182 member Tom DeLonge has confirmed that the band’s founding member, bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has completed his chemotherapy treatment, and is offering “some modest advice” for what to do next.

In a text exchange posted as a screenshot to Instagram on Friday, DeLonge asked Hoppus whether there are more treatments planned, to which Hoppus replied in a series of separate messages: “No more planned. Doctor said I can take my port out. I think because he thinks chemo did the trick and I’m done but also if the chemo didn’t work we do a different treatment entirely?”

DeLonge responded with, “Wow. That’s great news.” He then emphasized: “Time for LIVING.”

The musician then made a suggestion. “u need to fuck as many things as possible. Shoes, gopher holes, golfers. Anything u can catch.”

In the caption, DeLonge described the reasoning behind his message. “I wanted to be a good friend to @markhoppus and just give some modest advice on what he should do next, now that his Chemo treatments have subsided and it looks like they may have worked wonderfully,” he wrote.

Hoppus, 49, announced his cancer diagnosis last June, revealing that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months at that stage. “It sucks and I’m scared, but at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he said at the time.

He revealed during a Twitch stream later on that the type of cancer he was battling was stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type his mother had. “My blood’s trying to kill me,” said Hoppus in recordings captured by multiple YouTube accounts.

Over the past few months, Hoppus has referenced his condition via Instagram a handful of times, including one day sharing art he made before his first chemo session.

Earlier this week, the musician posted a photo of the top of his head, sharing that he was trying to grow back his hair. “Keep your chin up, fighter,” his caption included.

“Feeling terrible this week but trying to stay positive and count my blessings. I hope everyone is doing great, staying healthy, and being kind to each other. If anyone needs me, I’ll be on the couch for the foreseeable future.”