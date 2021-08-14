Tony Bennett Will Not Resume Touring, Final Studio Album to Be Released This Fall

Tony Bennett will not be resuming his touring schedule, his representative Sylvia Weiner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer, who is well known for traditional pop standards as well as big band and jazz tunes, had scheduled dates in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Oklahoma and Canada.

“His performance dates starting in September had been rescheduled due to restrictions on live performances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are going to be cancelled marking an end to Bennett’s concert touring,” an announcement stated.

Bennett’s recent shows include a performance with Lady Gaga at New York’s Radio City Music Hall earlier this month, which was filmed for broadcast. The pair released an album in 2014 titled Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek Live!

Per Bennett’s rep, the singer’s second collaborative album with Lady Gaga, Love for Sale, releasing on Oct. 1, will be his last studio album.

Bennett, 95, and his family revealed in a feature for AARP Magazine earlier this year that he has been battling Alzheimer’s Disease since 2016. Bennett’s wife, Susan Crow, noted in the story that while he is able to recognize family members, he is not always fully aware of his surroundings.

Bennett’s career has spanned 70 years, during which time he released over 70 albums — mostly for Columbia Records — including I Left My Heart in San Francisco, MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett, Duets: An American Classic and Duets II. He also charted over 30 singles, among them “The Good Life” and “Body and Soul.”