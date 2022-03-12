Traci Braxton, ‘Braxton Family Values’ Star and Sister of Singer Toni Braxton, Dies at 50

Traci Braxton, star of reality series Braxton Family Values and sister to Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton, has died at 50.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” the Braxton family said in a statement confirming her passing on Saturday that The Hollywood Reporter obtained. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly… We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.”

In a statement to NBC News, Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed that she passed from Esophageal cancer after undergoing a year of treatment. “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer, our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” he said.

Traci’s publicist told the outlet that she spent her final year in hospice and passed surrounded by family, including sisters, mother and friends. In an Instagram post published Saturday, Traci’s son Kevin Surratt Jr. mourned her passing.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this,” he wrote in the caption of a photo featuring Traci and her son embracing. “She fought to the end, and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever, and this hurts so much, but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you, ma. I’m going to miss you.”

Traci was born in 1971, the third child of Michael Conrad Braxton Sr. and Evelyn Jackson. In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Traci performed with sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar Braxton after the group signed their first record deal with Arista Records in 1989. Their first single, “Good Life,” was released in 1990 before Toni parted ways with the group. In 2014, Traci would release her first solo album, Crash & Burn, in October 2014.

In the last few years, Traci appeared in several movies, including The Christmas Lottery and Sinners Wanted, the latter of which was her official acting debut. Between 2018 and 2020, she also starred alongside her sisters Toni, Trina and Tamar, as well as their mother, Evelyn, in the WEtv reality series Braxton Family Values, which she co-executive produced.

“The Magical Elves team is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Traci Braxton,” Magical Elves, the production company behind Braxton Family Values, said in a statement. “Traci was such a light in this world and having the opportunity to work closely with her on ‘Braxton Family Values’ for over a decade is something we will cherish forever. We are sending our love and condolences to the Braxton Family.”

In 2013, Traci and her husband Kevin appeared on the third season of Marriage Boot Camp and, in the same year, debuted her radio show, The Traci Braxton show on BLIS.F.M. radio. In addition to her entertainment commitments, she was also involved in philanthropic endeavors, supported various charities and nonprofit geared towards women and children with disabilities.

Traci is survived by her husband, son, siblings and mother.