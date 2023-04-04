Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce to Launch His Own Music Festival Called Kelce Jam (Exclusive)

Super Bowl king Travis Kelce wants you to fight for your right to party at his new music festival dubbed Kelce Jam.

The NFL star announced Tuesday that the festival will take place April 28 at The Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City during the NFL draft as thousands of football fans visit the city for the major sports event. Performers include Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne.

“We’re going to throw the biggest music festival Kansas City’s ever seen,” the 33-year-old says in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I talk a lot about fighting for your right to party. I’ve been saying that for a while now. I think this is the perfect time,” continues Kelce, who has referenced the Beastie Boys’ classic “Fight for Your Right” during team celebrations. “I wanted to be able to give something to Kansas City because of how much they support us, and on top of that just throw a banger for the 2022 season.”

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. The tight end won his first Super Bowl in 2020 when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans can register online at KelceJam.com for pre-sale tickets, which start at $49.99 and go on sale Friday. In addition to music, the inaugural event will include Kansas City restaurants like Joe’s BBQ and Q39 as well as custom cocktails and interactive brand activations. To produce the festival Kelce partnered with Medium Rare, the company behind major pre-Super Bowl events like Shaq’s Fun House with Shaquille O’Neal, Gronk Beach with Rob Gronkowski, Sports Illustrated The Party and Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate with Guy Fieri.

Kelce says music is one of his greatest loves and listening to his favorite artists helps him prepare for games on the field.

“A lot of the music that I consistently listen to is probably just music from my childhood. Music that got me going as a kid,” he says. “Outkast has a song called ‘SpottieOttieDopaliscious’ that my marching band in high school used to play, so that song is special to me. It makes me remember back in the day when I was a high school kid and all of this was just a big dream. There are certain songs that I’ve [listened to] throughout my life that I like to hang onto, and they just mean a little bit more to me.”

He’s also a big fan of live music, which is one of the reasons he curated Kelce Jam. His first concert? Guitar slayer John Mayer.

“It was unbelievable, man,” Kelce recalls. “What that guy can do, in terms of his voice and on the guitar man, it blew me away, man. Absolutely blew me away.”

Kelce admits he’s not musically inclined — “I didn’t get that gift, nah, but I’m a great listener, and I vibe” — but he’s sort of caught the acting bug, especially after his successful hosting stint on Saturday Night Live last month.

“It’s such a cool experience to be able to go through,” he says. “Everybody that was involved was just so amazing, so down to earth and really made that week something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I just had a blast doing it. I’d do it again in a heartbeat if I ever got the chance.”

Since, Hollywood has been calling.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” he says of people reaching out for various opportunities. “I haven’t agreed to anything or jumped on anything quite yet, but I think that I’d have some fun trying to get into the scripted world of comedy. Probably won’t venture too far outside of that, but you never know. We’ll see where this life takes me, man.”