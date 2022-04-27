Travis Scott to Make First Festival Appearance Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is making his return to the festival stage this fall for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy in Houston, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers.

On Wednesday, the Primavera Festival released its lineup for several stops on its 2022 event route with the rapper slated to appear at the Buenos Aires, Santiago and São Paulo dates of the South American music event. (São Paulo runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, while Buenos Aires and Santiago run Nov. 7-13.)

The shows marks the first festival appearances for Scott since a crowd surge turned deadly last November while he was performing at his annual Astroworld Festival, a multiday music event run by artist and held at Houston’s NRG Park.

Following the tragedy — which resulted in hundreds injured and 10 dead from compression asphyxia — Scott’s festival appearances at Day N Vegas and Coachella were scrapped, as well as a number of other individual performances. An upcoming collaboration with Dior was also canceled. The performer has since been met with hundreds of lawsuits by those in attendance during the Nov. 5 concert-turned-deadly tragedy, with a congressional investigation launched into the festival events.

Scott agreed to refund the ticket costs to 2021 Astroworld attendees and pay for the funeral costs of victims. He also launched Project HEAL, a $5 million initiative aimed at addressing safety challenges for festivals and large-scale events, but an attorney for those suing Scott argued the musician was violating his gag order around the event in promoting the effort.

Houston police and federal officials are still investigating whether Scott, Live Nation — who served as the concert promoter — and others put in place sufficient safety measures during the November 2021 concert that featured an estimated 50,000 people.

Following Astroworld, Scott had performed only a handful of other times, including at a private pre-Oscars house party in March and a short set during a Coachella afterparty this month. The release of Scott’s latest album, Utopia, was put on hold following the November tragedy but is expected to release this year.

Other artists scheduled to appear at the 2022 Primavera Festival include the Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Björk, Charli XCX, the Pixies, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Father John Misty, Interpol, Phoebe Bridgers, Japanese Breakfast and more.