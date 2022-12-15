Grammys: Trevor Noah to Return as Host

Trevor Noah has already set his return to television.

He may have departed his gig as host of The Daily Show, but he’s scheduled to emcee the Grammys for a third time in February. The news comes as Noah and his team of representatives have been busy plotting his post-Daily Show chapter, which began with his Dec. 8 sign-off after seven years at Comedy Central.

Up first, the South African stand-up will head out on his Off the Record global tour, which kicks off in January. Noah’s Paramount-based shingle, Zero Day Productions, has more than 30 projects in various stages of development as well, and his reps are also sifting through starring vehicles for him.

Returning to the Grammys will reunite Noah with some of his Daily Show staffers, who have worked the award show with him in the past. In a recent cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah noted how the conclusion of his Daily Show run would not spell the end of his working relationship with several there because of opportunities like the Grammys.

“Some of us work on the Grammys together, some of us work on other shows that I’m producing. It’s almost like that moment in soccer,” he explained. “As a soccer player, you’ll play for your club and then you’ll play for the national team and there was always a moment where a player would retire from the national team. They’d say, ‘I’m no longer going to play at the international level, but I’ll still play for my club.’ And it’s always sad because they won’t be on the national team, but they’re still playing and they’re still playing with many of the players they know.”

The 2023 Grammys are set to air live Feb. 5 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on CBS.