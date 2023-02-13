Super Bowl Ad Confirms First U2 Concerts in Four Years to Christen MSG Sphere in Vegas

The MSG Sphere, the soon-to-open Vegas venue that boasts state-of-the-art technology, will open with a series of concerts by an act worthy of the hype: U2.

“U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere” will mark the band’s first live shows in four years, though it will be without Larry Mullens Jr.: The drummer will undergo surgery and rehabilitation.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band made official their planned performances at MSG Sphere at The Venetian this fall with a Super Bowl ad on Sunday.

“It’s going to take all we’ve got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg, who is a force in his own right,” Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton said in a statement.

The trio noted the concerts would come on the 30th anniversary of their legendary Zoo TV tour, and added: “U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019, and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert. … We’re the right band, Achtung Baby the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level.”

MSG Sphere, which cost an estimated $1.8 billion to build, is expected to be the biggest spherical structure in the world, and play host not only to concerts but sporting events including the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The 17,500-seat structure plans to house the biggest indoor LED screen in the world, a 160,000-foot wraparound display and a custom spatial audio system with as many as 164,000 speakers.

“In short, it’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation,” said The Edge.

The band is due to release Songs of Surrender, which features re-recordings of 40 songs from their catalog, on March 17, including a new version of “One,” which was played during the pre-game festivities.