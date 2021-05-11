Usher to Host 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher is set to host the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, it was announced today.

The R&B star, who will also perform during this year’s show, was originally set to host and perform on the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards before that ceremony was postponed and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” Usher said in a statement. “This year’s show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!”

Elton John will receive the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X, with the honor also set to feature a special tribute performance honoring John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity and ongoing role as a touring and radio force. John has sold more than 300 million records worldwide with more than 50 top 40 hits and holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, the Princess Diana tribute “Candle in the Wind 1997.”

John, who’s also known for his work with his eponymous AIDS Foundation, in 2020 won the tour of the year award for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour, a trek that spanned five continents and 350 dates.

Additional performers set for this year’s show include The Weeknd with Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.

The event will also feature appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots and Megan Thee Stallion.

Nominations for this year’s awards were announced last month, with The Weeknd leading the way with eight nominations, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with seven each and Harry Styles with six.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and can be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.