Usher’s Las Vegas Residency Hosts Zendaya, Tom Holland and ‘Transformers’ Stars

For many of the stars who descended on Sin City for CinemaCon, the real attraction was Usher.

Dates for the R&B hitmaker’s “Usher — My Way” residency at Park MGM coincided with the theater owners’ convention. Those CinemaCon guests who checked out his act included Zendaya (with boyfriend Tom Holland) and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. “It was the best,” said Fishback during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of picking up a Rising Star award during CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards alongside Ramos. “It’s so immersive and feels like you’re in the club with one of the best performers ever.”

Zendaya, in Las Vegas to promote Dune: Part Two and pick up a Star of the Year award, took to Instagram Stories to share her experience at the concert, something she called a “childhood dream come true.” She added, “When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this.”

Kim Kardashian and Kimora Lee Simmons checked out Usher the weekend after the convention, with Kardashian taking a seat for the second time in recent weeks. He’s also hosted Queen Latifah and Chloe Bailey.

Usher’s residency finds the singer performing his big hits like “Yeah!,” “Confessions,” “Nice & Slow,” “U Got it Bad,” “You Make Me Wanna…,” “U Remind Me,” “My Way” and Love in This Club,” among others. He has dates through mid-July and again in October.

