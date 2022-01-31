Warner Music Group, OneOf Partner on Exclusive NFTs for WMG Catalog

The Quincy Jones-backed NFT platform OneOf and Warner Music Group have announced a partnership to create exclusive NFTs for artists across WMG’s music catalog.

It’s a first-of-its-kind preferred partnership that will see the Web3 company, which describes itself as an eco-conscious green NFT platform built for music, joining forces with the major music company — home to iconic labels Atlantic and Warner Records and a roster of artists like Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Lizzo — to produce NFTs.

OneOf, which says its mints are up to 2 million times more energy-efficient than its competition, has focused on collectible and generative PFPs, music royalties and in-real-life experiences.

“Partnering with OneOf, a leader in the emerging technology space of Web3 and NFTs, gives our artists an edge in more authentically building one-to-one relationships with their fans and winning in the new Web3 economy,” Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, Warner Music Group, said in a statement. “We’re excited to see what’s possible.”

First announced in May 2021, OneOf is positioning itself to become the go-to NFT platform for the music community, having already launched NFT collections with Doja Cat, Alesso, The Game, Chief Keef, Pia Mia and other major and independent artists.

“We are thrilled to partner and innovate together with Warner Music Group and use our cutting edge Web3 technology to bring their iconic labels and world-renowned artists to the next 100 million fans on blockchain,” Lin Dai, OneOf CEO, said in his own statement.

In October 2021, OneOf announced a three-year exclusive collaboration with the Grammy Awards that will release NFTs commemorating the 64th, 65th and 66th Grammy Awards. Other notable collaborations include a debut NFT collection for Whitney Houston, which included an auction of a never-before-heard demo, to benefit the Whitney E. Houston Foundation in November. Latin rapper Pitbull was also named OneOf’s first Global Artist Ambassador in December 2021.