Grammys: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

After being postponed from its original January date due to the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the 2022 Grammys is celebrating the best in music on Sunday night.

Prior to the televised awards show, the annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where more than 70 Grammys were awarded across various music genres, streamed on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. LeVar Burton hosted the pre-telecast event.

E! and People/Entertainment Weekly will also broadcast live from the red carpet, airing on their websites, and respective YouTube and social media channels. Amanda Kloots and Alina Vission are also hosting the red carpet on the Grammy website.

The main, televised ceremony, hosted for the second consecutive year by Trevor Noah, kicks off at 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. The ceremony will broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Going into Sunday night, Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight each.

