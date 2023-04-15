How to Watch Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK Perform at Coachella 2023

Saba performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Those who weren’t able to make it out to the Coachella Valley this year to see the star-studded lineup for the annual music and arts festival can still get a piece of the action.

The festival said it is live streaming performances from all its stages at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for both weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23.

This year, Coachella headliners include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. Other artists set to take the stage include Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Burna Boy, Kali Uchis, Pusha T, Latto, Kaytranada, Becky G, Charli XCX, Labrinth, A Boogie, Willow, the Kid LAROI, GloRilla and more.

As for the daily schedule for performances, Bad Bunny is set to kick off on Friday at 11:35 p.m. PT, following Gorillaz at 8:35 p.m. PT. For Saturday, BLACKPINK is expected to hit the stage at 9 p.m. PT after Rosalía at 7 p.m. PT. And to close out the weekend on Sunday, Frank Ocean is set to perform starting at 10:05 p.m. PT following Björk at 7:25 p.m. PT. Find more performers’ schedules here.

Last year, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia headlined the annual music festival. Kanye West was initially set to perform but pulled out just days before the first weekend, which led to The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia stepping in.

Watch the Coachella 2023 livestream, which features the main stage performances as well as all the other stages on the festival’s YouTube here.