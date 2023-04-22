How to Watch Bad Bunny, Blink-182 and Blackpink Perform at Coachella 2023

Those who weren’t able to make it out to the Coachella Valley last weekend for the annual music and arts festival or just want to witness the star-studded lineup again can still do so.

The festival said it is livestreaming performances from all its stages at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 21-23.

Coachella’s headliners for the second weekend include Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Blink-182 after Frank Ocean, who closed out weekend one, canceled his second performance due to a leg injury. According to an updated schedule that Coachella tweeted, Blink-182 is set to take the stage at 9:20 p.m. PT Sunday, with a 10:25 p.m. PT time slot that reads TBA. But The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that a combined DJ set featuring Skrillex, Fred Again and Four Tet was set to close out the stage.

As for other performances, Bad Bunny is set to kick off on Friday at 11 p.m. PT, following Gorillaz at 8:30 p.m. PT. For Saturday, Blackpink is expected to hit the stage at 9:20 p.m. PT after Rosalía at 6:55 p.m. PT. Find more performers’ schedules here.

Other artists this year include Björk, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Burna Boy, Kali Uchis, Pusha T, Latto, Kaytranada, Becky G, Charli XCX, Labrinth, A Boogie, Willow, the Kid Laroi, GloRilla and more.

The second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival comes after Ocean ended weekend one with a long-awaited performance that fans posted was bizarre and unusual. The singer’s set was delayed by an hour and cut short, which led to attendees being angry and confused.

Days after his performance, a rep for the singer said in a statement that “after suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.” The rep added that Ocean would not be performing during the second weekend per “doctor’s advice.”

The Grammy-winning star also shared in a statement, “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Watch the Coachella 2023 live stream for weekend two, which features the main stage performances as well as all the other stages, on the festival’s YouTube here.