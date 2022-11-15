Watch the Grammy Awards Nominations Live Stream

Following a year of new music, the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards are set to be revealed Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT during a live event from the Grammy Museum.

Stars announcing the nominations include Jimmie Allen, Nate Burleson, Gayle King, Luis Fonsi, Ledisi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokey Robinson, Olivia Rodrigo and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper will also perform and announce nominations.

The Grammys will honor artists and creators across a total of 91 categories, including five new ones that were announced earlier this year by the Recording Academy. The new categories include songwriter of the year non-classical, best alternative music performance, best Americana performance, best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media and best-spoken word poetry album. A new special merit award will also be given out for the best song for social change.

“We’re so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration,” Mason Jr. previously said. “The Academy’s top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry.”

The live stream of the 65th annual ceremony can be viewed on the Grammys’ official website and the Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok social media channels. The full list of nominees will be posted after the event.

The 2023 Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. The show will broadcast live on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT.

Watch the live announcement of the 2023 Grammy Awards nominations below.