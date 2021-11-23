Watch the 2022 Grammy Awards Nominations Live

For the second year in a row, the Grammy Awards nominations will be available to watch via a virtual live stream event.

Alongside comedians, morning anchors, former Grammys nominees and winners, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and board of trustees chair Tammy Hurt will reveal the 2022 nominees on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, live from the Grammy Museum.

Nate Bargatze, Jon Batiste, BTS, H.E.R., Gayle King, Måneskin, Tayla Parx, Carly Pearce and more special guests will present the nominations during the live stream.

Fans can tune into the Grammys’ official website or the Recording Academy‘s YouTube channel to watch the 64th annual nominations unfold. After the live stream is over, all 86 nominees will be released on the Grammys’ website and social media accounts: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, took place virtually. But this year, they return to an in-person ceremony on Mon. Jan. 31. The show will broadcast live on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

In April, the Recording Academy announced the changes that would be applied to the show’s future voting process. This came after The Weeknd said he would be boycotting the Academy due to the small, secret councils of “15-30 highly skilled music peers” who determined the nominations.

As a result, the 64th annual Grammys voting eliminated the nominations review committees, reduced the number of categories voters may vote in and consolidated the prior six craft fields into two (presentation and production).

“It’s been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I’m immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process,” Mason Jr. said at the time. “This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community.”

Watch the live stream below.