Watch Live: ‘Latin AMAs — Noche de Estrellas’

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards are taking place Thursday night.

Ahead of the ceremony, the night will kick off with a preshow and red carpet special, Noche de Estrellas, at 7 p.m. ET.

Mexican actor David Zepeda and Venezuelan TV presenter Chiqui Delgado will serve as red-carpet hosts alongside Enamorándonos personalities Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez. They will be joined by fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal, who will cover all style moments and carpet looks.

Noche de Estrellas also will feature performances by Blessd, Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavarez as well as the announcement of two of the night’s winners.

The Latin AMAs will air for the first time this year on its new home, Univision, after TelevisaUnivision acquired the rights from dick clark productions in September. The show will also broadcast simultaneously on UniMás and Galavisión.

The 2023 Latin AMAs will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Among the scheduled performers are Lil Jon, Pitbull, Danna Paola, Jess & Joy, Carlos Vives, Lyanno, Emilia, Wisin, Omar Courtz, Vikina, Yendry and Zacarías Ferreíra.

Among the presenters will be Ángela Aguilar, Banda Los Recoditos, Mar Solís, Mario Bautista, Roselyn Sánchez, Steve Aoki,and Zuleyka Rivera.

In addition, Vives and Pepe Aguilar will be recognized as 2023 Latin AMAs Legacy honorees.

This Latin AMAs ceremony will be hosted by Galilea Montijo, Julián Gil and Natti Natasha.

