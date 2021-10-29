Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Harassment Charge

Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to multiple counts of harassment against Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda, following a Sept. 29 dispute, according to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Malik was charged with four counts of harassment, according to documents filed to the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, courts. Those documents indicate a guilty plea on all four counts, but in a statement posted to Twitter, Malik wrote that he “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Each of the harassment charges is a summary offense, which is lesser crime than a misdemeanor. A no contest plea, such as Malik’s, does not admit guilt but does accept the conviction. The former One Direction singer paid more than $350 in court fees and fines, according to the documents. In his Twitter statement, Malik said, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

The case stems from an alleged altercation between Malik and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, in late September at the singer’s Pennsylvania home. According to police reports obtained by Billboard, the singer received 360 days of probation — 90 days for each count — and has been ordered to take an anger management class and complete a domestic violence program.

In a previous statement to TMZ — which first reported Malik’s plea and charge — the musician stated, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Malik and Hadid have been an on-and-off couple since 2015 and welcomed their first child, Khai, together in September 2020. THR has reached out to Gigi Hadid’s rep for comment.