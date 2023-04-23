Zendaya Makes Surprise Appearance at Coachella 2023, Performs “All for Us” During Labrinth Set

Zendaya returned to the concert stage on Saturday for the first time in over half a decade as part of a surprise Coachella performance alongside Labrinth, which featured two hits from her HBO show Euphoria.

The fashion icon and Spider-Man: No Way Home star appeared towards the end of Labrinth’s set in Coachella’s Mojave Tent, performing the songs “All for Us” from the show’s first season and “I’m Tired” from its second. The musical festival posted footage of the performance, which took place during the second day of the festival’s second weekend, to its official Instagram account.

Zendaya acknowledged the fact that it’s been years since the Euphoria star appeared on stage to sing live during a scheduled set in an Instagram Story discussing the “magical” night. “Thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms. It’s been a very long time, so I appreciate it,” she said in one story she recorded in the early hours after her performance before heading to bed.

In that same video, the actress and producer discussed the overwhelming response to her appearance on the stage while thanking the “gorgeous” crowd for coming. “I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life. As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything,” she recalled of the “special” and “so, so cool” moment, which saw the crowd sing along. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what I sounded like but I just was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to have fun.'”

“I just want to say thank you again for such a magical beautiful night,” she added, referencing an earlier story featuring a written statement. “Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute.”

In that written statement, Zendaya thanked Labrinth, for giving her the “most beautiful safe space” for her return to the stage. She also thanked the crowd, again, for their “love” and support, which she wrote “made all my nerves melt away.”

In response, Labrinth reshared the statement to their own Instagram Story. “Thank you for blessing the stage with your fire energy!!” the British singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer wrote. “This was a celebration of new beginnings and growth.”

Both Zendaya and Labrinth play a major role in the music of Euphoria, with the latter serving as the HBO show’s composer and producer of its original score. The two collaborated on multiple songs from the show, including the Emmy-nominated “Still Don’t Know My Name” — which Labrinth co-wrote the lyrics to with the actress and Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie — as well as the breakout hit “All For Us,” which he sings with Zendaya.

Labrinth’s work on the series’ original music has garnered him four Emmy nominations and one win in the outstanding original music and lyrics category for “All for Us.”

This is not the first time during this year’s Coachella that Labrinth has made headlines with a surprise appearance. During the festival’s first weekend, he brought mega-artist Billie Eilish on stage to perform “Never Felt So Alone,” which has since been posted to his YouTube channel in full.