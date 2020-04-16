Music Producer Allen Kovac Launches Better Noise Films

The veteran rock band manager is looking to develop features and other original content.

Allen Kovac's Better Noise label is getting into feature films.

Kovac — who has managed pop music acts like Blondie, Motley Crue and the Bee Gees — is launching Better Noise Films as part of the Better Noise Entertainment shingle. Kovac will lead the new video content producer as CEO, and Dan Lieblein, formerly of October Films and USA Films, becomes COO.

Better Noise Films will develop feature films and other original content. Upcoming releases include the opioid addiction drama Sno Babies and the thriller-horror movie The Retaliators with documentaries also in the content pipeline.

Better Noise Films has also optioned books like Nikki Sixx’s The Heroin Diaries and a sci-fi story, Perfect New World. Also boarding Kovac's newest production shingle is Michael Lombardi as studio production executive, Harris Masood as CFO and AJ Kasen as music supervisor.

Kovac's Better Noise Music label is currently home to rock acts like Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and The HU. Kovac is no stranger to film, having co-produced in 2019 the Netflix biopic The Dirt, based on the best-selling autobiography for Motley Crue, and the 2016 documentary Hired Gun, about session and touring musicians hired by famous bands and artists.

“We are the artist development company and now, through Better Noise Films, we have a new platform for delivering top quality content that engages audiences and builds our brands and artists. We are a content company that creates books, tours, theatrical productions, television and now film,” Kovac said in a statement.