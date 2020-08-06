Music Producer Charged With Sexually Assaulting 6 Women

Noel Christopher Fisher, aka "Detail," is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Grammy-winning producer Noel Christopher Fisher was charged with sexually assaulting six women, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Fisher, 41, known as "Detail," was charged with 11 counts of forcible rape, three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and two counts each of forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence, according to authorities.

Fisher, who won a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing the Beyoncé and Jay-Z hit "Drunk in Love," was arrested Wednesday. He also produced hits for Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.

Fisher is accused of multiple sexual assaults against six women, the victims ranging in age from 18 to 31 years old. He allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in October 2010. He is accused of forcibly raping a woman in May 2015 and forcibly raping another victim several times between 2015 and 2017, according to authorities. In 2017, Fisher allegedly raped two women on separate occasions. He also is accused of raping another woman twice in 2018. Most of the alleged incidents occurred at the defendant’s home, according to the district attorneys's office.

Fisher is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 225 years to life in state prison.