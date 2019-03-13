Stage Musical of 'The Devil Wears Prada' Lands Director

Anne D. Shapiro, a Tony Award winner for 'August: Osage County,' will stage the Broadway-bound production, which features music by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub and a book by Paul Rudnick.

The musical reworking of The Devil Wears Prada has found its director.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company artistic director Anna D. Shapiro, a 2008 Tony Award winner for the Tracy Letts drama August: Osage County, has signed on to stage the developing theatrical project, marking her first experience with a major musical.

Produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment, the show will feature an original score by Elton John, lyrics by rising theater star Shaina Taub and a book by comedy veteran Paul Rudnick, adapted from the Fox 2000 film's screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna, which in turn was based on Lauren Weisberger's novel.

The hit comedy starred Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a college graduate looking to break into journalism, who lands a second-assistant position to imperious editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, at top fashion magazine Runway. But as Andy's enterprise and resourcefulness help her gain advancement, leapfrogging over the first assistant played by Emily Blunt, she comes to question the compromise to her personal values.

The 2006 movie directed by David Frankel grossed $326 million worldwide.

"I am truly honored to be a part of this incredible project," said Shapiro in a statement. "Working with Shaina, Paul and Sir Elton has already proven to be one of the great thrills of my career, and I look forward to bringing Lauren's beloved world to the stage."

A production timeline and casting on the Broadway-bound project are to be announced.

In addition to her extensive work with Steppenwolf in Chicago, Shapiro's Broadway directing credits include The Motherfucker With the Hat, which starred Bobby Cannavale, Chris Rock and Annabella Sciorra; Fish in the Dark, in which the author Larry David appeared opposite Rita Wilson; Of Mice and Men, starring James Franco and Chris O'Dowd; and Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, with Michael Cera, Keiran Culkin and Tavi Gevinson.

Earlier this season, Shapiro directed Straight White Men, which marked the Broadway debuts of both Armie Hammer and Josh Charles.