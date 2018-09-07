Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute to Mac Miller

2:26 PM PDT 9/7/2018 by Lexy Perez

Joel Madden, Khalid, Post Malone and more stars took to social media to share their thoughts on the late rapper.

Musicians were heartbroken and shocked over the news of Mac Miller's death on Friday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper. Miller, who just recently released his album Swimming last month, died of an apparent overdose in his California home, according to TMZ. The rapper was 26.

The Pittsburgh native — born Malcolm James McCormick —  reached early success after his 2011 debut album Blue Slide Park, ranked at the top of the Billboard charts after it was released. His second album, Watching Movies With The Sound Off, came out in 2013.

Since a young age, Miller was quick to adapt to a musical lifestyle, teaching himself to play the guitar, bass, piano and drums. At 15, he turned his focus to hip-hop and formed the group The Ill Spoken with his then-partner, Beedie. Throughout his career, Miller has collaborated with artists including Maroon 5 and Pharrell Williams, and toured with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Miller had been open about his history of substance use and was recently involved in a car wreck. The rapper and Ariana Grande also broke up in May after two years of dating. 

After news broke of Millers' death, Hollywood stars took to social media to express their condolences for the late rapper. 

