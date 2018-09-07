Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute to Mac Miller

Joel Madden, Khalid, Post Malone and more stars took to social media to share their thoughts on the late rapper.

Musicians were heartbroken and shocked over the news of Mac Miller's death on Friday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper. Miller, who just recently released his album Swimming last month, died of an apparent overdose in his California home, according to TMZ. The rapper was 26.

The Pittsburgh native — born Malcolm James McCormick — reached early success after his 2011 debut album Blue Slide Park, ranked at the top of the Billboard charts after it was released. His second album, Watching Movies With The Sound Off, came out in 2013.

Since a young age, Miller was quick to adapt to a musical lifestyle, teaching himself to play the guitar, bass, piano and drums. At 15, he turned his focus to hip-hop and formed the group The Ill Spoken with his then-partner, Beedie. Throughout his career, Miller has collaborated with artists including Maroon 5 and Pharrell Williams, and toured with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Miller had been open about his history of substance use and was recently involved in a car wreck. The rapper and Ariana Grande also broke up in May after two years of dating.

After news broke of Millers' death, Hollywood stars took to social media to express their condolences for the late rapper.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA — Underdog (@lilyachty) September 7, 2018

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short...I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller ...I love you bro, and will miss youu — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Mac Miller and deepest sympathy to his family. This is a very sad day. — Joel Madden (@JoelMadden) September 7, 2018

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Stunned about Mac Miller. Too young . RIP — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 7, 2018

I first learned about this kid named @MacMiller through a friend who called me one day to say, “have you heard this song by this guy named Mac who sampled your voice”.. that was the first day I ever listened to his music.... — Lloyd (@Lloyd_YG) September 7, 2018

I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMillersuch a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018

So sad to hear the news about @MacMiller. Such a talented artist. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones RIP — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Devastating news to hear about another young person overdosing...this time losing their life. RIP Mac Miller, gone far too soon. — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man. — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac miller — Diplo (@diplo) September 7, 2018

Mac I Love You! You were a huge inspiration on my come up. Thank you for the countless hours of fun listening to your music with my homies! This has me so fucked up! You will be missed and always remembered #KIDS — Young Sinatra (@Logic301) September 7, 2018

I never met Mac Miller but was a fan of his spirit. Seeing this tweet and then listening to this song today is heart breaking. Its so sad. x https://t.co/JwopG6JnWv — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 7, 2018

im at a loss for words. we lost an inspiration to fans and many musicians. youre a musical icon forever. Rest in Peace Mac Miller pic.twitter.com/SdHC73GCd3 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) September 7, 2018

I’m gutted right now. Mac Miller was an absolute legend and such a sweet soul. For my friends that do drugs please know there’s fentanyl in basically everything. 2018 has fully broken my heart. — Sirah (@Sirah) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace King @MacMiller always was a cool dudepic.twitter.com/qdxHesYNhP — T-Raww (@Tyga) September 7, 2018

It’s so tragic to hear about Mac Miller. The man made such genuinely brilliant music and was clearly a great soul gone way too soon!! Look after each other! RIP Mac @MacMiller — James Arthur(@JamesArthur23) September 7, 2018

I am so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @MacMiller. Sending love and light to all of his friends, family and fans. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) September 7, 2018

Never had the chance to meet Mac Miller but was a huge fan of his music. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. And for those struggling with addiction or know someone who is, please seek help you are not alone these things don’t just get better — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 7, 2018

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today @macmiller pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

Really fucked up about Mac — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) September 7, 2018