Musicians Pay Tribute to Swedish DJ Avicii

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Marshmello, Liam Payne and Charlie Puth all expressed their condolences on Twitter on Friday.

After it was reported that Swedish DJ Avicii died at the age of 28 on Friday, fellow musicians flocked to social media to express their sorrow and pen tributes to the late artist.

The DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday afternoon, local time.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace, Avicii.

We lost a legend. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

Terribly sad news about Avicii. Such a talent and great guy. RIP — Max George (@MaxGeorge) April 20, 2018

I have no words.. RIP Tim — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) April 20, 2018

Avicii was one of the first artists to get me into EDM music, so sad man, RIP — Luna (@Lunaa) April 20, 2018

I’m incredibly and utterly devastated...we lost one of the brightest music talents and genuinely just one of the nicest people I personally knew . RIP Tim, hope you are in better place now. — ARTY (@arty_music) April 20, 2018

Can’t believe it. Rest In peace @Avicii you’ll be missed forever :( — KO:YU (@itskoyu) April 20, 2018

I’m crying on the airplane. I hope I don’t make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

Just hearrbthe craziest shit about avicii.... — T'Questlove (@questlove) April 20, 2018

Oh shit — T'Questlove (@questlove) April 20, 2018