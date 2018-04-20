Musicians Pay Tribute to Swedish DJ Avicii

11:04 AM PDT 4/20/2018 by Katie Kilkenny

Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Marshmello, Liam Payne and Charlie Puth all expressed their condolences on Twitter on Friday.

After it was reported that Swedish DJ Avicii died at the age of 28 on Friday, fellow musicians flocked to social media to express their sorrow and pen tributes to the late artist.

The DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday afternoon, local time.

"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do," fellow DJ Calvin Harris wrote on Twitter.

"Too young and way too soon," Dua Lipa wrote on the group's Twitter.

Read more messages below.

comments powered by Disqus