Muslims Seek Greater Understanding From Hollywood Through Iftar Event

On Thursday night the Writers Guild Foundation and Muslims on Screen & TV advocacy organization invited Muslims and non-Muslims alike to share the sacred meal at the 2nd Annual Hollywood Iftar at the London Hotel.

The Writers Guild Foundation teamed up with the Muslims on Screen and TV organization (MOTO) to host an iftar on Thursday night at the London hotel in West Hollywood for those (Muslim and not) within the entertainment industry. Iftar is the name of the meal that Muslims eat to break their fast during Ramadan, a month during which they refrain from eating or drinking between sunrise and sunset.

The purpose of the evening was to giving writers and producers a chance to meet and learn from members of the Islamic community so that they could create a more accurate and sensitive portrayal of Islam on film and TV.

Television producers like Howard Gordon and David Grae mixed and mingled with Imams and other members of Hollywood’s Muslim community.

Gordon, who has produced several shows like 24 and Tyrant, which feature Muslim characters and countries, has worked for years with MOTO.

He spoke with THR on how the organization had given him a greater awareness of not just Islam but all underrepresented communities he portrays on his shows.

“I’ll speak as a middle-agedd white male who has been made aware that though I knew that it was different or challenging to be black in America or a woman in the workplace, I thought I understood. I thought I had an idea, but now I only have an idea of how little an idea I have of other people’s lives,” he said.

The Hollywood Iftar was started after the Trump administration broke with twenty years of tradition and stopped hosting Iftars at the White House and State Department.

The program featured several speakers who discussed the role of Islam in both media and society, including Maryum Ali, the daughter of heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali. She told the audience how being a practicing Muslim impacted her father’s life.

“I watched my father strive to make decisions according to the overarching human purpose," she said. "Whether he was having his position on civil rights or human rights, he had a certain consciousness, called Taqwa in Islam, and I watched him make informed decisions based on his God consciousnesses ... his kindness, compassion and empathy for people — especially people who are less fortunate — and his desire to do charity wherever he was at.”

The evening also featured a hilarious stand-up comedy set by Palestinian comic Mohammed Amer, who joked about issues like the difficulties of traveling the world on a refugee passport.

After sunset and a traditional call to prayer, guests broke the fast together with a traditional snack of dates and water and followed by a buffet style meal that included glazed cod, baked chicken and risotto.

Guests were encouraged to sit together and to ask each other questions about the culture and practice of Islam as lively conversations could be heard throughout the ballroom.