Musso & Frank to Reopen Friday

The iconic restaurant, more than 100 years old, has been featured in numerous films and TV shows through the years as well as being a hot sport for celebrities. It has been closed since mid-March.

The restaurant will reopen to 60 percent capacity with social distancing measures in place with modified hours. Customers are required to make an online reservation prior to arrival. Guests will be required to wear a mask when they arrive and any time they are not seated at their table.

Musso & Frank has been featured in such TV series as Mad Men and in multiple films, most recently Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

“We are incredibly excited to see and engage with our friends again and to safely serve them after the challenges we have all faced over the past three months," Musso’s CFO/COO Mark Echeverria said in a statement. "We are confident that when we reopen, our customers and our team members will be in a safe and healthy environment to enjoy the splendor of Musso’s that we have all missed over the past three months.”

Continued Echeverria, “We have been in close contact with important members of L.A. County and the City of L.A. throughout this crisis, and we realize that each of them is completely dedicated to opening L.A. back up as quickly as possible. We, the owners of Musso & Frank, believe that if everyone keeps wearing masks when out in public, maintains social distancing and hand washing procedures, and follows all other guidelines set forth by the Department of Public Health, that together we can create a safe and healthy city."