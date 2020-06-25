MWM Interactive Unveils Game Portfolio, Partnership With Night School Studio

Titles in development include the hand-penciled horror game 'Mundaun' and puzzle-adventure 'Maskmaker.'

Video game publisher MWM Interactive (MWMi) revealed Thursday its upcoming slate of games and partnerships with indie developer Night School Studio (Oxenfree, Afterparty) and Quiet Dimensions, a new studio based in the Czech Republic.

Games in development with MWMi — a division of Madison Wells Media — include the hand-penciled folklore-inspired horror game Mundaun, the first full-length title from one-man Swiss studio Hidden Fields founded by programmer and illustrator Michel Ziegler. Meanwhile, a puzzle-adventure game Maskmaker is in the works from Paris-based studio Innerspace VR. Both titles are slated for release in 2021.

"We look for game creators who elevate their art through storytelling, craftmanship, inventive play styles and more," said Ethan Sterns, executive vp of content at MWMi. Hidden Fields and Innerspace VR are both incredibly different, yet both deeply artistic and passionate studios." He continued, "I am completely drawn in by Mundaun’s beautiful, hand-penciled art style and story, and I’m obsessed with Maskmaker's ability to use gameplay to take you deeper into its narrative."

Ziegler shared, "It was important to me to work with a group that respects my goals, my process and my art, and MWMi has really shared the same excitement for everything I am passionate about. Ethan and the team bring both the enthusiasm and the industry support a super independent designer requires. I am thrilled to finally bring players deeper into the world of Mundaun, which I have been drawing and designing for the last six years."

"We wanted to create an outstanding experience that doubles down on the magic of being in VR,” said Balthazar Auxietre, creative director and co-founder, InnerspaceVR. “MWMi really believes in the power and importance of VR for storytelling and interactive entertainment. It has been a great experience to work with a team who supports our creative vision through every stage of the development process."

Under the partnership with Night School Studio, MWMi will publish a game to be announced at a later date. Sean Krankel, co-founder and studio director said, "In making the decision to work with a publisher, we wanted to make sure our partner would be the right fit for our culture as well as our goals." Quiet Dimensions will bring their debut title to market through MWMi later on.