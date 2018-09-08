MWM Studios to Adapt VR Experience 'Awavena' as Animated Feature (Exclusive)

Lynette Wallworth's virtual reality work follows the true story of how a young woman became the first-ever female Shaman of the indigenous Yawanawa people in the Amazon.

MWM Studios have acquired the rights to adapt Lynette Wallworth's virtual reality experience Awavena as an animated feature film.

Awavena, which premiered at Sundance and is currently screening in the VR competition line-up of the Venice International Film Festival, follows the true story of Hushahu, a woman who fought against tradition to become the first-ever female Shaman of the Yawanawa people, an indigenous tribe in the Amazon.

In Awavena, Wallworth combines documentary footage with a VR immersive experience that recreates the spiritual visions of the Shaman. The 18-minute work tells how Hushahu's mentor Tata comes to believe the survival of the Yawanawa depends on his willingness to break with tradition and share the ancient tribal power with women.

“Hushahu’s story is that of a girl child’s vision for her future — a future which might never have come to pass,” says Wallworth. “That story is universal for women around the world, and a long form animation will allow it to inspire young women the world over.”

Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of MWM Studios will produce the animated feature version of Awavena, with Adrian Alperovich executive producing. Stacy Keppler Calabrese will oversee the project for MWM Studios. Wallworth and Newnham will also produce the adaptation in collaboration with the Yawanawa community of Mutum.

MWM Studios' MWM Immersive division was a financier for the Awavena VR project, with Pritzker serving as an executive producer.

Wallworth, an Australia visual artist, became the first filmmaker to win an Emmy award for a VR work when Collisions, which follows an elder of the indigenous Australian tribe, the Martu, won the 2017 Emmy award for outstanding new approaches to documentary filmmaking.

Check out the trailer for the VR version of Awavena below.

This story also appears in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 8 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.