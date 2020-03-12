'On My Block' Cast Breaks Down That Shocking Season 3 Finale

The cast of the Netflix series also discuss their hopes for a possible season four.

[This story contains spoilers from the third season of On My Block.]

The third season of Netflix's On My Block dropped on the streaming platform on Wednesday, and viewers were left with a major cliffhanger involving the core group of friends.

A flash forward two years into the future shows the group of teenagers no longer as close as they once were. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the cast of On My Block, Brett Gray, Sierra Capri, Diego Tinoco, Jason Genao and Jessica Marie Garcia, to discuss the third season and what to make of that flash forward.

"I think all the stakes this season become more adult. Lives are at stake and families are at stake," Genano told THR.

"I don't think the stakes have ever been higher," Tinoco added.

Speaking on what caused the friend group to drift apart in the season finale cliffhanger, Garcia said: "I think it's realistic as you grow up relationships change, you evolve into who you're going to become and sometimes some relationships suffer at the end of that, but we hope that it's not the end of anything."

Genano revealed his theory on what could have caused the split between the friends, pointing to the death of Cuchillos, the Santos gang leader.

"I think that it may be part of the entire reason why we're not friends. I think something so traumatic like that could be the big effect that it had on all of us, but I mean it has to come back up."

While the series has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, the cast shared their hopes for their characters, with Tinoco telling THR, "I'm excited for Cesar to explore just the darker side of everything because he's been through so much traumatic experiences and for him to turn at the end, it really shows what life has done to him. But in the end, I want him to end up with the lovely Monse."

On My Block is now streaming on Netflix. Watch more in the video above.