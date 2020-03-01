Berlin: Brazilian Skater Drama 'My Name is Baghdad' Wins Generation 14plus Section

Caru Alves de Souza's coming-of-age tale follows a 17-year-old female skater living in a working class neighborhood in Sao Paulo.

Caru Alves de Souza's My Name is Baghdad, a coming-of-age tale about 17-year-old female skater living in a working class neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has won the top prize, the Crystal Bear for best film, in the Generation 14plus sidebar of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

Reel Suspects boarded international sales on My Name is Baghdad ahead of its world premiere in Berlin.

The Generation 14plus international jury gave a special mention to Nobuhiro Suwa's Voices in the Wind. The Japanese drama is based on a real non-functioning phone in the coastal town of Otsuchi that allows people to "call" deceased loves and find closure. Special mention went as well to White Winged Horse, a magical tale of fantasy and romance in the midst of war from Iranian director Mahyar Mandega.

The Generation 14plus amateur youth jury gave its best film Crystal Bear to Our Lady of the Nile, a story set in 1970s Rwanda in a Catholic boarding school for girls. Beneath the daily routine of schoolwork and social life run currents of ethnic strife that foreshadow the country's brutal genocide twenty years later.

The youth jury gave a special mention to White Riot from British director Rubika Shah. The documentary looks back at the rise of white nationalism in Britain in the late 1970s and the Rock Against Racism initiative, where groups like The Clash, Joy Division and The Specials took a stand against the far-right British National Front, helping to defeat the BNF by 1979.