'My Sister's Keeper' Producer Arrested for Breaking Paparazzi Camera

Charles Pacheco was charged with criminal mischief following a skirmish at an early-morning West Village party.

My Sister's Keeper producer and agent Charles Pacheco has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a skirmish at a West Village party that left a paparazzo's camera broken.

The arrest occurred after the New York police department was called to the luxury apartments at 160 Leroy St. in New York following a noise complaint around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, NYPD spokesperson Martin Brown confirmed. When officers arrived at the rooftop party, around 10 to 15 people were left as the party was breaking up, some of them celebrities, whom the NYPD did not identify (The New York Post reports that Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx were present). Officers say that they saw a 24-year-old member of the paparazzi taking photos before Pacheco, 50, grabbed the camera and threw it to the ground.

The camera sustained "significant damage" and was broken as a result, the NYPD says. No injuries resulted. NYPD then took Pacheco into custody.

The New York Post, which was the first outlet to report the story, reports that Pacheco will be arraigned on Tuesday in Manhattan criminal court.

Pacheco is credited as a producer on 2006's Alpha Dog with Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch; 2012's Yellow with Riley Keough and Sienna Miller; 2014's The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz; and 2016's The Book of Love with Jason Sudeikis, among other titles. He is currently producing a Paramount biopic on Theodore Roosevelt called Roosevelt with DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

The NYPD reported that Pacheco was an agent to some of the celebrities present.