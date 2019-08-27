Simon Pegg, J.K. Simmons Tapped for 'My Only Sunshine' Thriller

XYZ Films will introduce Mark Palansky's comedy caper to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.

Star Trek Beyond star Simon Pegg and J.K. Simmons are set to topline Mark Palansky's comedy/heist thriller My Only Sunshine, which will be introduced to buyers at next week's Toronto Film Festival.

The Walking Dead franchise producer Circle of Confusion and Patriot Pictures will produce the indie about a passionately dysfunctional couple who stage a bank robbery as an unconventional act of marriage counseling. They try to make peace with the shocking mystery of their relationship throughout a violent hostage situation that is discovered by a cop hostage negotiator who previously investigated a related crime.

My Only Sunshine, which will start production in the fall, was written by J.T. Petty and K. Reed Petty. Matt Smith, Lawrence Mattis and Michael Mendelsohn will produce, with Petty, Natalie Perrotta and Jim Steele executive producing.

Union Patriot Capital Management is financing the picture, while XYZ Films, which has worldwide sales, will begin to shop to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival. XYZ and ICM Partners are jointly handling the U.S. rights.

Pegg is best known for roles in the Star Trek and Mission: Impossible franchises. He most recently starred in Lost Transmissions.

Simmons earned the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in Whiplash. He most recently starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and will appear in 21 Bridges.

Palansky directed Penelope, starring Christina Ricci and Richard E. Grant, and Rememory.

Pegg is repped by UTA and Dawn Sedgwick Management. Simmons is repped by Gersh. Palansky is repped by ICM Partners. J.T. Petty and K. Reed Petty are repped by Circle of Confusion.