Nahnatchka Khan Inks Overall Film Deal With Netflix

The 'Fresh Off the Boat' creator made her feature directorial debut with streaming rom-com 'Always Be My Maybe.'

Nahnatchka Khan, who made her feature directorial debut with Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, has now inked a first-look features deal with the streamer.

Khan, who has a four-year overall producing deal with Universal Television, is the creator and executive producer of the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, as well as the short-lived Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.

Always Be My Maybe, written by and starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, premiered on Netflix in May and was seen by 32 million households in its first four weeks of release, according the the streamer.

"I had such an amazing experience working with Scott, Racheline and the entire team at Netflix — not only are they dedicated to making quality comedy, but also to supporting different voices and perspectives," said Khan. "Plus my dad just got Netflix so he could watch my movie and he's expecting more content from me."

Added Netflix's head of film Scott Stuber, “Nahnatchka is a whip-smart, funny, talented filmmaker. She has an incredible eye for storytelling and bringing to light new talent and ideas. We’re thrilled to be the home to more of her films.”

Khan, who is repped by repped by WME and attorney Marc Rindner, joins a roster of filmmakers with Netflix first-look feature deals that includes Chris Columbus and Matt Reeves.