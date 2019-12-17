Nancy Meyers to Receive WGA's Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement

Diane Keaton will honor the writer-director behind films like 'Something's Gotta Give,' 'It's Complicated' and 'The Intern' at the 2020 ceremony.

Nancy Meyers will receive the Writers Guild of America West's 2020 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement at the Writers Guild Awards ceremony.

The Guild’s lifetime achievement honor is presented to members who have "advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter."

Meyers is known for penning the screenplays for the hit films Private Benjamin, The Parent Trap, Something’s Gotta Give, It’s Complicated and The Holiday. Meyers also directed The Parent Trap, What Women Want, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, It's Complicated and The Intern.

Something's Gotta Give star Diane Keaton will present the award to Meyers at the ceremony.

"Nancy Meyers is the writer many of us aspire to be — her scripts walk the line of blending challenging ideas with comedic situations, dramatic themes with hard jokes. Her work consistently proves that movies about the foibles and frailties of humans will be commercially successful in the hands of a master of her craft. The WGAW Board of Directors is thrilled to give her this award," said WGAW president David A. Goodman in a statement.

Following the success and critical acclaim of her screenwriting and producing debut Private Benjamin, Meyers co-wrote and produced 1984’s Irreconcilable Differences with Charles Shyer, which was followed by 1987’s Baby Boom. The pair later worked on the 1991 box-office hit Father of the Bride with Frances Goodrich & Albert Hackett and 1995’s Father of the Bride II.

Meyers is the highest grossing female filmmaker in Hollywood box-office history. She has received a number of industry honors throughout her decades long career. Meyers was the first woman to receive ShowWest’s Director of the Year Award in 2004. She went on to receive Women in Film’s Dorothy Arzner Directors Award in 2007, the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards’ Woman of the Year Award in 2013 and the American Cinema Editors’ Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award in 2016.

Previous Laurel Award recipients include James L. Brooks, Elaine May, Oliver Stone, Harold Ramis, David Mamet, Paul Mazursky, Lawrence Kasdan, Eric Roth, Steven Zaillian, Robert Towne and Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel.

The 2020 WGA Awards will be held on Feb. 1 at The Beverly Hilton.