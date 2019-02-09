Nancy Pelosi, Barbra Streisand Get Standing Ovations at Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Event

The house speaker and 'The Way We Were' star were on hand at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for the star-studded affair, which attracts the biggest names in music talent and executives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might be locked in a nonstop political battle with Republicans and President Trump, but in Los Angeles on Saturday night, she was feted as royalty.

Pelosi was on hand at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammys party, a star-studded affair that attracts the biggest names in music talent and executives.

Pelosi, who has attended the event several times, was seated at a front section table and was specifically singled out by Davis in his introductory remarks. Lauding Pelosi as the “highest-ranking female elected official” in US history, Davis noted her status is “even more important” in the current climate.

The crowd of music industry insiders responded with a standing ovation.

Davis then introduced Barbra Streisand, noting her “EGOT” status as one of the only performers to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, among other honors. Streisand, who was in attendance with husband James Brolin, also received a standing ovation, as did Joni Mitchell and Motown mogul Berry Gordy.

The Clive Davis party is one of the biggest events of Grammys weekend, attended by such recording artists as Pharrell, Joni Mitchell, Smokey Robinson, Beck, Robbie Robertson, Dionne Warwick and Charlie Puth, as well as figures from the world of fashion (Calvin Klein), sports (Shaquille O’Neal) and television (Caitlyn Jenner). Executives in attendance included the heads of all major record labels, as well as Apple’s Tim Cook and Eddy Cue, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and former Warner Bros. CEO Bob Daly.

Performers included Travis Scott, Florida Georgia Line and Earth Wind and Fire.