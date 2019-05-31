Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Wants to Be Impeached So Senate Exonerates Him

The House Speaker suggested, in an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' that this would protect the president from private-sector charges.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared a theory for why, she believes, President Donald Trump wants to be impeached when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

Pelosi explained that she believed Trump wanted to be impeached to ultimately avoid being tried and convicted after he leaves office.

"He knows it's not a good idea to be impeached, but the silver lining for him is then he believes that he would be exonerated by the United States Senate," the veteran politician said. "There is a school of thought that says, 'If the Senate acquits you, why bring up charges against him in the private sector when he's no longer president?"'

"So when we go through with our case, it's got to be ironclad," she continued.

Pelosi added that the Republican-majority Senate is "completely in the pocket of Donald Trump."

Kimmel then asked if she believed the Republican Senators would still side with Trump if they knew he committed a crime. "They have every day. Not one of them has spoken up," she responded.

"I do think as we go down this path, the American people will know the truth and the President will be held accountable," Pelosi continued. "You have to go down that path when you're as ready as you can possibly be."

Earlier in the appearance, Pelosi said that Trump is well aware of any past crimes he may have committed. After she revealed that she had only read the parts of the Mueller Report that have been made available to the public, she confidently declared that Trump is aware of his wrongdoings.

"The only person who knows better than I why this president is not above the law, why this president must be held accountable, the only person who knows better than I do is the President of the United States," she said. "He knows what his violations have been."

Kimmel responded by sharing his belief that Trump is unaware of his violations. "He may not care, but I think he knows," said Pelosi.