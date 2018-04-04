Nancy Utley to Be Honored at Lupus LA Orange Ball

The Fox Searchlight Pictures president, who herself lives with lupus, will receive the Daniel J. Wallace Founder’s Award.

Lupus LA will honor Fox Searchlight Pictures president Nancy Utley at their annual Orange Ball on May 3.

Utley, who has overseen the production and distribution of Oscar-winning films like 12 Years A Slave (2013), Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Birdman (2014) as well as awards favorites Juno (2007), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012), serves on the board of Lupus LA, which works with people living with the auto-immune disease in the Southern California area.

"I’m truly honored to be recognized by Lupus LA, an organization with which I am closely involved. The research, patient support, and education and outreach that Lupus LA provides benefits thousands of Lupus patients like myself, as well as their families," said Utley.

Lupus LA chairman Adam Selkowitz described Utley as "one of our most dedicated and committed board members and is a true inspiration to members of the lupus community." He said, "To see the success Nancy has had professionally, all while managing her lupus diagnosis, is something that we all admire."

Utley is set to receive Lupus LA's prestigious Daniel J. Wallace Founder’s Award. Also honored is Dr. Marc Chevrier, who heads lupus strategy at the research and development arm of pharmaceutical company Janssen, and who will be honored with the organization's Medical Visionary Award.

Since 2000, Lupus LA has raised over $10,000,000, mainly through special events like their Orange Ball, which has drawn celebrities like Lupus LA ambassador Michael B. Jordan.

This year, entertainment industry executives like Kathleen Kennedy (president, Lucasfilm), Stacey Snider (chairman and CEO, Twentieth Century Fox), Jim Gianopulos (CEO, Paramount Pictures), and Howard Cohen (co-founder, Roadside Attractions) will gather at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, both to support Utley and to bring attention to a disease that affects 1.5 million Americans.