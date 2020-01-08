'The Nanny' in Development as Broadway Musical

Original series creators Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson will adapt the '90s sitcom, while the score will feature lyrics by Rachel Bloom with music by Bloom and Adam Schlesinger.

The flashy girl from Flushing might be headed to Broadway.

A new musical based on the popular CBS sitcom The Nanny, which starred Fran Drescher as a shop assistant from Queens, New York, who accidentally lands a live-in Manhattan job taking care of the three children of a British Broadway producer and working her way into his heart, is being developed for the stage.

Producers Brian Zeillinger and Scott Zeilinger announced today that the show will feature a book by Drescher and her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, who created the Sony Pictures television series, which aired for six seasons from 1993 through 1999.

Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger, who most recently won a 2019 Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for their work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will write the original score. Bloom is penning lyrics, with both songwriting partners working on the music.

Marc Bruni, whose hit production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical just ended its six-year run on Broadway in October, is attached to direct.

Partly inspired by Drescher's life growing up in Queens, and molded around her larger-than-life comedic persona and nasal foghorn voice, the sitcom has aired in over 90 countries and more than 30 languages.

A timeline for the Broadway-bound musical, along with additional creative team members and cast, will be announced at a later date.

"Nobody is cast yet — we're plotting — but we feel confident we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice," said Drescher and Jacobson in a statement.

"Of course I would do it myself," added Drescher. "But we'd have to change the title to The Granny."

No word yet on whether the sitcom's jazzy theme tune, "The Nanny Named Fran" — which was written by Ann Hampton Callaway and sung by her Broadway veteran sister Liz Callaway — will be included in the musical.

Theater insiders have long been speculating as to whether Bloom's post-Crazy Ex-Girlfriend career would steer her to Broadway projects. The songs featured in each episode of the CW romantic comedy-drama pointed to a deep love of Broadway musicals, which was repeatedly confirmed in Bloom's New York cabaret appearances.

"The Nanny was a fundamental part of my childhood because it was the first time I saw an openly Jewish female protagonist on television," Bloom said in a statement. "The story of Fran Fine, however, is a universal one that has touched the hearts of people of every race, religion and orientation. I am so proud to be using the characters established by The Nanny to tell a new story about one woman's journey to becoming proud of who she is and what makes her different."

A former member of the band Fountains of Wayne, Schlesinger has written songs for movies including the Tom Hanks-directed That Thing You Do! and Ice Age: Continental Drift, for television ranging from Sesame Street to Stephen Colbert's 2008 Comedy Central Christmas special, for the Tony Awards and for Broadway, where he teamed with David Javerbaum on the musical adaptation of John Waters' Cry-Baby.

He also is collaborating on the score for Sarah Silverman's upcoming musical The Bedwetter, based on her childhood memoir, which begins performances April 25 at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company.