Nantucket Film Festival: Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer Starrer Set as Opener

The Nantucket Film Festival has revealed the opening and closing night films for its 2018 edition and announced a number of other titles that will screen at the festival.

Sony Pictures Classics' Boundaries, written and directed by Shana Feste and starring Vera Farmiga and Christopher Plummer will open the festival. The comedy, about a single mom (Farmiga) forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing dad (Plummer) from Seattle to L.A. after he's kicked out of a retirement home, also features Bobby Cannavale, Peter Fonda, Christopher Lloyd and Kristen Schaal in its cast.

The festival will end with the Gilda Radner doc that recently opened the Tribeca Film Festival, Love, Gilda, directed by Lisa D'Apolito, from CNN Films.

Mr. Rogers doc Won't You Be My Neighbor, directed by Morgan Neville, will serve as the centerpiece film.

The festival will also continue its tradition of screening a Disney-Pixar film on opening day with this year's selection being the highly anticipated Incredibles 2.

The festival will host the world premieres of Galt Niederhoffer’s 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up, starring Christina Ricci and Hamish Linklater, and Donal Lardner Ward's We Only Know So Much, featuring Jeanne Tripplehorn and Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp.

Other movies set to screen at the 2018 Nantucket Film Festival include Burden, Woman Walks Ahead, Egg and The Children Act.

“We always aim to bring a mix of programming that is equally entertaining, eye opening, and engaging to the festival each year, and this year’s lineup continues that tradition,” program director Basil Tsiokos said in a statement. “And, of course, foremost in our minds is to share with our audience really great stories, artfully told, and these films won’t disappoint.”

The Nantucket Film Festival is set to take place from June 20-25.