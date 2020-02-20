Naomi Watts Exits CAA for WME (Exclusive)

The two-time Oscar nominee most recently was seen as Gretchen Carlson in Showtime’s Roger Ailes miniseries ‘The Loudest Voice.’

Naomi Watts has left CAA for WME, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Last year she starred in Showtime’s Roger Ailes miniseries The Loudest Voice as Gretchen Carlson and on the big screen in the adoption drama Luce, which premiered at Sundance and also starred Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Tim Roth. She also filmed the pilot for a Game of Thrones prequel that is not moving forward at HBO.

Watts next will star in and produce Last Ride director Glendyn Ivin’s Penguin Bloom, which will hit the European Film Market in Berlin this week. The film, which also stars Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver, is co-financed by Endeavor Content with Made Up Stories also producing.

Since her breakthrough in David Lynch’s 2000 psychological thriller Mulholland Drive, for which she swept many critics’ awards and received an AFI Award nomination, Watts has gone on to earn two Oscar nominations, for 2003’s 21 Grams and 2012’s The Impossible, for which she also received SAG and Golden Globe nominations.

Watts also co-founded ONDA Beauty NYC, which focuses on clean and natural products. She continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment and attorney Steve Warren at Hansen Jacobson.

In the last three months, WME's major signees also include Robert Downey Jr., Angelina Jolie, Miley Cyrus, Julianne Moore and Wes Ball.