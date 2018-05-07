The Making of Naomi Watts’ Met Gala Gown

“It feels very grand and special,” says Watts of her Michael Kors creation.

“Michael [Kors] told me once that he knows how to dress anyone so long as they have an opinion, so we work well together,” says Naomi Watts, who met the designer at one of his shows a few years ago. “We connected the first time we met.”

That synergy was on full display in New York on Monday night, when the "Twin Peaks" actress accompanied the designer to the Met Gala in custom gown inspired by the evening’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

“I immediately thought it was a great choice, there are so many layers of things to be influenced by and a rich history to work with, “ says Kors of the dress code. “I think part of what makes the Met Ball red carpet so interesting is that the theme forces designers to think a little outside the box, and I love a challenge.”

Working off religious themes and silhouettes, Kors channeled “a very baroque feeling” with white and ornamental gold embroidery, topped off with a capelet “that gives the dress a glamorous, ceremonial touch,” he says. “[The gala] is a celebration of fashion, so it’s one of those rare nights when anything goes. It’s up to the celebrity to determine how far they want to go with the theme.”

“I was intrigued where Michael was going to go, and we had two really strong options. It was so hard to choose!” says Watts, who has attended the gala in years past with the likes of Stella McCartney and Burberry. But ultimately, they landed on the ornate, floor-grazing number. “The dress is so intricate and the closer you look at it, the more detail you find in it. It feels very grand and special,” says Watts, who worked closely with stylist Jeanann Williams to create the final look.

“The Met Gala is the one occasion in fashion where high drama is encouraged which makes it truly unique. People really push the boundaries,” says Watts, who is most looking forward to watching her fellow attendees walk the red carpet.

Any standout moments from past galas? “We took J.Lo a few years ago, and at one point we were dancing on the couch and someone came around with Jello shots,” says Kors. “I think it was her first one ever! “