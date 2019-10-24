Naomi Watts, Ruby Rose, Sarah Snook Honored at Australians in Film Awards Gala

“Knowing you have someone in your corner and someone behind you means so much in this industry. This award feels like you have a country in your corner,” Snook said while receiving the Screen Australia Breakthrough Award.

Naomi Watts, Ruby Rose and Sarah Snook all walked the blue carpet at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City on Wednesday night where they were honored at the eighth Annual Australians in Film Gala and Benefit Dinner. Australians in Film is an organization dedicated to providing resources, mentoring and other services to Aussie creatives who are trying to break through into Hollywood.

Rose was honored with the Create NSW Annette Kellerman Award and she told THR why she appreciated being recognized by her fellow countrymen.

“It does mean more because it's from Australia and because we’re recognizing all different kinds of people that have done great things and it reminds me that I’m Australian because I forget," she said. "I don’t get to go home enough and I get homesick and I sometimes forget that there’s my life before I moved to the states and then there’s my life after and I don’t like when it feels disjointed like that. It’s a nice reminder, it’s a great way to pause and it feels really nice."

Following the cocktail hour, guests sat down in the hotel’s ballroom for a dinner as well as entertainment by Australian recording artist Didirri.

Snook echoed Rose’s feelings when she received the Screen Australia Breakthrough Award, telling the audience, “Knowing you have someone in your corner and someone behind you means so much in this industry. This Award feels like you have a country in your corner and thank you so much for this.”

There was a single item auction for a luxury vacation to Australia and a heated bidding war broke out between presenters Jason Clarke and Isla Fisher, but Fisher eventually triumphed, snagging the lux vacation package for a cool $18,000.

Watts was honored with the Orry-Kelly award, which was presented by Isla Fisher, who used the opportunity to roast her good friend.

“Naomi Watts is truly one of the most versatile and finest actors of our generation. She’s appeared in dramas, comedies, television, film, animation and more recently, straight to video,” she joked.

The night’s other winners included Dacre Montgomery and Anthony Maras, who both received the Screen Australia Breakthrough Award, as well as Bill Draper who received the Ausfilm International Award and director Rachel Perkins who was honored with the Animal Logic Entertainment Illuminate Award.