Naomi Watts Thriller 'The Wolf Hour' Acquired by Brainstorm Media

The film, which screened at this year's Sundance Film Festival and is set in July 1977 in New York during a blackout that has the city on edge, is set for a fall 2019 theatrical release.

The Naomi Watts thriller The Wolf Hour has been acquired by Brainstorm Media, which nabbed the North American rights.

A fall 2019 theatrical release is planned for Alistair Banks Griffin's psychological thriller, which also stars Jennifer Ehle, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Emory Cohen, Jeremy Bobb and Brennan Brown.

Set in July 1977 in New York during a citywide blackout that is triggering fires, looting and countless arrests, and the Son of Sam murders that are riddling the city with panic. June (Watts), once a celebrated counterculture figure, attempts to retreat from the chaos by shutting herself inside the yellowed walls of her grandmother’s South Bronx apartment.

"Naomi Watts gives a riveting performance in this tense thriller. We are very excited to bring this movie to U.S. theaters nationwide,” Michelle Shwarzstein, vp marketing and acquisitions for Brainstorm Media, said Wednesday in a statement.

The Wolf Hour screened at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in its Next section, with Watts executive producing.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Bailey Conway Anglewicz and Bradley Pilz produced.

CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution.