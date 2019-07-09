Napa Valley Film Festival Names New CEO

Also announced were four new additions to the Cinema Napa Valley board of directors.

The Napa Valley Film Festival has named Tom Tardio, the former CEO of PR firm Rogers & Cowan, as the California fest's new CEO.

Tardio was chosen after a six-month search and will report to the board of directors of Cinema Napa Valley, the non-profit organization that oversees the annual event.

“Ultimately, my vision is reimagineering Napa Valley Film Festival with the proper worldwide brand image and reputation deserving of the Napa community as we approach our 10th anniversary in 2020. The fundamental goals still remain to develop strong relationships with established and emerging filmmakers, structure the proper promotional vehicles for consumer brands, and to accelerate our support of community educational initiatives,” said Tardio of his new position, which will see him overseeing all aspects of the annual film fest.

Also announced Tuesday were four new additions to the board: Robert Bassett, the founding dean of Chapman's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts; marketing executive Zoe Fairbourn; producer and manager Geyer Kosinski; and venture capitalist Daniel Schryer.

The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival is set to run Nov. 13-17.