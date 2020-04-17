Napa Valley Film Festival Postponed Until 2021

Cinema Napa Valley is pushing the event to Nov. 10-14, 2021, amid COVID-19 concerns.

Amid ongoing coronavirus concerns, the Napa Valley Film Festival is the latest event to reschedule its dates to next year.

Cinema Napa Valley on Friday said it has pushed the 10th edition of the annual November event to November 10-14, 2021. The festival is among many that are changing plans amid the spread of the virus globally.

"We appreciate the tremendous support and well wishes from our community during these uncertain times. With much regret, we are postponing the festival until 2021,” said Patrick Davila, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley, in a statement.

The festival, held in Napa, California and backed by corporate sponsors that include Rolls Royce and Meadowood Napa Valley, has been delayed from its original Nov. 11-15, 2020 dates.

The event combines indie film screenings with food and wine programming like culinary demonstrations, wine-tastings and festival parties.

The 2017 Napa Valley Film Festival took place in the wake of devastating forest wildfires in the region.