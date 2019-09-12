Napa Valley Film Festival Unveils Narrative, Doc Lineups

The fest will run Nov. 13-17.

The Napa Valley Film Festival has announced lineups for both the narrative and documentary films for its ninth annual fest.

The titles include Anna Camp-starrer Here Awhile and Run This Town, starring Ben Platt, Mena Massoud and Nina Dobrev, while the nonfiction selections tackle everything from competitive dog-grooming to streetwear.

"This year's curated collection vividly illustrates the vital work of bold visual storytelling that the festival seeks to reward as part of our overall mission," said CEO Tom Tardio. "We proudly acknowledge and salute the current and emerging generations of filmmakers that enrich audiences through their highly creative and authentic ideas."

The Napa Valley Film Festival will run Nov. 13-17. See the full narrative and doc lineups below.

Narrative Competition

Bring Me an Avocado — Fun-loving parents Robin and George have their world turned upside down when a fateful event leaves Robin in a coma. While Robin is in the hospital, George does his best to keep his daughter's spirits up with the help of family friends. Directed by Maria Mealla and starring Bernardo Peña, Sarah Burkhalter, Molly Ratermann and Candace Roberts.



Here Awhile — Anna returns to Oregon to reconnect with her estranged brother Michael, only to reveal that she has decided to end her life via the Death With Dignity Act due to her terminal illness. Michael tries to convince Anna to continue fighting for her life, while Anna does her best to make her remaining days as fulfilling as possible. Directed by Tim True and starring Anna Camp, Steven Strait and Joe Lo Truglio. World Premiere



Justine — Struggling single mother Lisa takes a job as a nanny to Justine, an 8-year-old girl with spina bifida and two overbearing parents. While Justine's parents believe it's best to keep Justine isolated at home because of her condition, Lisa tries to form a connection with Justine to find out what her true desires are. Directed by Stephanie Turner and starring Glynn Turman, Darby Stanchfield, Josh Stamberg, Daisy Prescott and Turner. Northern California Premiere



Lucky Grandma — Set in New York City's Chinatown, an ornery, chain-smoking Chinese grandma goes all-in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck and in the middle of a gang war. Directed by Sasie Sealy and starring Tsai Chin, Corey Ha, Michael Tow, Woody Fu, Yan Xi, Wai Ching Ho and Clem Cheung. Northern California Premiere



The Nomads — Amid the chaos of massive budget cuts and school closures, a young female teacher introduces men's rugby to an inner-city North Philadelphia high school. Directed by Brandon Eric Kamin and starring Tika Sumpter and Tate Donovan. West Coast Premiere



Run This Town — The inner workings of a city seen through the eyes of the interns and assistants who run it. A political aide tries to corral his brash, outspoken boss when a young researcher at a newspaper gets word of a scandal that could make or break both of their careers. Directed by Ricky Tollman and starring Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, Damian Lewis, Jennifer Ehle and Scott Speedman. West Coast Premiere



Standing Up, Falling Down — A comedy about the unlikely friendship between a struggling stand-up comedian and a tragically flawed but charming and charismatic alcoholic dermatologist. Each helps the other find healing, in addition to the confidence to face the "failures" in their lives. Directed by Matt Ratner and starring Billy Crystal, Ben Schwartz, Eloise Mumford, Grace Gummer, Caitlin McGee, David Castaneda, Debra Monk and Jill Hennessy. California Premiere



Stealing School — When tech prodigy April Chen is accused of plagiarism by a teaching assistant, the two must stand trial at a secret academic tribunal to determine if April is still eligible for graduation. But in this game of psychological cat and mouse, someone is always one step ahead and nothing is as it seems. Directed by Li Dong and starring Celine Tsai, Jonathan Keltz, Michelle Monteith, Mpho Koaho, Darrin Baker, Jonathan Malen, Matthew Edison and Vas Saranga. World Premiere



Doc Competition

I Am Human — Meet the world's first "cyborgs" — a quadriplegic, a blind man, an amputee, a biohacker and a woman with Parkinson's — the scientists who help them and one entrepreneur who will stop at nothing on his quest to unlock the brain. Directed by Taryn Southern and Elena Gaby. West Coast Premiere



Latter Day Jew — The story follows H. Alan Scott, a gay former Mormon/converted Jew/cancer survivor/writer-comedian as he finds his spiritual path and prepares for his bar mitzvah at age 34. Directed by Aliza Rosen.



Motherload — Motherload follows new mother Liz on a quest to understand and promote the cargo-bike movement in a gas-powered, digital, divided world. Directed by Liz Canning.



The Pollinators — The Pollinators is a cinematic journey around the United States following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honey bees as they pollinate the flowers that become the fruits, nuts and vegetables we all eat. Directed by Peter Nelson.



The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion — It's the story of how hip-hop changed fashion, leading to the stratospheric rise of streetwear. The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion is a journey of African American creativity and the limitless possibilities of a cultural movement on a global scale. Directed by Lisa Cortes and Farah X.



The Story of Plastic — The Story of Plastic uncovers the truth behind plastic pollution and the false solution of plastic recycling. This film introduces audiences to the heroes and the villains behind one of the world's most pressing environmental issues. Directed by Deia Schlosberg.



This Is My Home — This is My Home follows The Black Donnellys, a band comprising two Irish immigrant musicians, who embark on an adventure to set a Guinness World Record, playing 60 shows in all 50 U.S. states in just 35 days. Directed by Karl Nickoley. Northern California Premiere

