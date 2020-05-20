NASCAR Partners With IMG ARENA for Virtual Sports Betting Game

NASCAR and IMG ARENA are preparing a virtual product designed to recreate the action of the sport.

The new product will replicate iconic race tracks including the Daytona Speedway.

NASCAR revealed Wednesday that London-based sports betting service IMG ARENA has licensed assets to create a virtual sports betting game that replicates iconic race tracks including the Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Developer Leap Gaming will create the product, which will add to IMG ARENA's growing portfolio including football, speedway racing, tennis, cycling, horse racing and greyhound racing. Each virtual offering is designed to recreate the action of the popular sport with 3D motion technology.

The announcement comes amid a new partnership between the two companies, in which IMG ARENA will offer NASCAR streaming rights to international sports betting operators, providing them the ability to live-stream NASCAR Cup Series races.

NASCAR's managing director of gaming, Scott Warfield, said in a statement, "IMG ARENA is the leading partner for global sports and entertainment media. We are excited to work together to provide a global audience the ability to engage with our sport virtually and in real-time. The international sports gaming landscape is mature and vibrant, and this partnership allows us to offer compelling products that further enhance our international footprint."

"Adding NASCAR to our client roster is a proud achievement," added Freddie Longe, executive vp and managing director at IMG ARENA. "The brand is renowned in sport and entertainment with the high-octane race series providing must-watch, appointment-viewing content for more than 70 years. The partnership significantly bolsters our streaming and official virtual sports offering with a product that we expect to be popular in a number of different markets."

Back in February, NASCAR revealed the free-to-play mobile app NASCAR Finish Line from Penn National Gaming, launched for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season that was subsequently postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series debuted on Fox Networks the next month, featuring top names in racing such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson. The series features the players using iRacing rigs to compete on virtual tracks from the safety of their homes and spawned a large viewership.

Having been out of action for two months, the stock-car circuit returned to live racing this week with a Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. There were no fans in attendance.